No. 3 Alabama prevails over No. 1 Georgia in SEC Championship

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) picks off the ball intended for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Liz Newton
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs battled it out for the SEC Championship title at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coming into the game as the underdogs, the Tide prevailed over the Bulldogs 42-21.

This is the Tide’s seventh straight win over Georgia.

Bryce Young and the Alabama offense finished the game with 536 total yards. Young finished with 421 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs get on the board first with a 38-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny.

Georgia had a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs extend their lead early in the second quarter. Stetson Bennett finds tight end Darnell Washington in the end zone for the five-yard score.

But, the Tide answers. Young fires to wide receiver Jameson Williams for the 67-yard touchdown.

With 9:46 remaining in the quarter, the Tide takes the lead. Young hits John Metchie III for the 13-yard score.

Alabama puts three on the board with a Will Reichard 33-yard field goal.

Bennett fires to wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who eludes the Tide defense for the 32-yard touchdown. With over two minutes until halftime, the Bulldogs and Tide were tied up.

Young decides to keep the ball and gets into the endzone to put the Tide in the lead with 26 seconds remaining in the half.

Alabama had the lead 24-17 at the half. This is the first time this season the Bulldogs are trailing at the half.

The Tide starts the third quarter extending their lead against the Bulldogs. Young hits Williams for the 55-yard touchdown.

Alabama had the lead 31-17 at the end of the third quarter.

With just under 12 minutes left in the game, Alabama extends the lead. Defensive back Jordan Battle picks off Bennett and takes it to the house for 40-yards touchdown.

But, Georgia answers back. Bennett finds tight end Brock Bowers, who runs through three tackles for the touchdown.

With just under two minutes left to play, the Tide adds three points with a 41-yard field goal.

The Tide are the 2021 SEC Champions.

Alabama is 3-0 against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Georgia’s offense finished with 449 total yards.

Young was named the game’s MVP, putting up an SEC Championship record of 421 passing yards and 4461 total yards.

Alabama is 12-1 with the College Football Playoff matchups set to be released on Sunday.

