Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer buying food for Auburn students during finals week

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn alumna and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is buying food for Auburn students as a gift to help them get through finals week.

Thanks to Spencer, students will enjoy free food (while supplies last) throughout the week of finals.

War Damn Finals Cram kicks off Sunday at The Edge from 10 pm-midnight.

The food includes tacos, Philly cheesesteaks and gyros.

Spencer is from Montgomery.

WAR DAMN FINALS CRAM!🍔📚 Thanks to Auburn alumna @octaviaspencer, students will enjoy free food (while supplies last) throughout the week of finals. War Damn Finals Cram kicks off Sunday at The Edge from 10 pm-midnight. Stay tuned for MORE free food opportunities during finals! pic.twitter.com/YI0RUaQhyD — Auburn University Student Affairs (@AuburnStudents) December 1, 2021

Who is ready for War Damn Finals Cram!? The full schedule for next week is here. pic.twitter.com/FmGEzHtMPC — Auburn University Student Affairs (@AuburnStudents) December 1, 2021

