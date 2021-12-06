Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2022 lineup for Hangout Music Festival announced

The Hangout Music Festival is set to return to Alabama's coast in May 2022.
The Hangout Music Festival is set to return to Alabama's coast in May 2022.(Source: Hangout Music Festival)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The lineup is set for the popular Hangout Music Festival, which is set to return to Gulf Shorts in mid-2022.

Running from May 20-22, the festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer and includes ad diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country and more for the first time since 2019.

Headliners for the three nights of the festival include genre-bending singer and rapper Post Malone, Australian psychedelic rock act Tame Impala, Grammy award-winning vocalist Halsey, R&B and rap sensation Doja Cat, iconic Chicago pop-punk group Fall Out Boy, beloved dance music stand out ILLENIUM, Houston hip-hop artist and fashion icon Megan Thee Stallion, award-winning country vocalist Kane Brown, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, Grammy-winning German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd, Texas-born country-pop artist Maren Morris, Grammy-nominated Los Angeles singer Phoebe Bridgers, soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges and more.

The Hangout Music Festival debuted in 2010. Tickets go on sale Dec. 13.

The Hangout Music Festival for 2022 will feature the following acts over a 3-day period from...
The Hangout Music Festival for 2022 will feature the following acts over a 3-day period from May 20-22, 2022.(Source: Hangout Music Festival)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday, according to Montgomery...
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
The Auburn Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at...
Auburn, No. 21 Houston to meet in the Birmingham Bowl
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama, Cincinnati to meet in College Football Playoff Semifinal
Police: Teen shot, killed in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The Montgomery Humane Society kicked off its annual Howl-iday gift wrapping campaign, one of...
Montgomery Humane Society launches ‘Howl-iday’ gift wrapping campaign
The River Region community donated over $26,000 at the 2021 12′s Day of Giving Friday.
Over $26,000 donated at WSFA 12 News’ annual 12′s Day of Giving
AUM Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton on 12's Day of Giving
AUM Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton on 12's Day of Giving
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie donates to 12's Day of Giving
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie donates to 12's Day of Giving