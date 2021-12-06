Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 area Christmas parades rescheduled over weather concerns

Several area Christmas parades have been postponed due to inclement weather.
Several area Christmas parades have been postponed due to inclement weather.(WFIE)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with three cities in central Alabama have opted to reschedule their Christmas parades, which were slated for Monday night, in anticipation of inclement weather.

Alexander City and Elba will hold their annual parades starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 while Troy will hold their on the same evening starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday, according to Montgomery...
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
The Auburn Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at...
Auburn, No. 21 Houston to meet in the Birmingham Bowl
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama, Cincinnati to meet in College Football Playoff Semifinal
Police: Teen shot, killed in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The River Region community donated over $26,000 at the 2021 12′s Day of Giving Friday.
Over $26,000 donated at WSFA 12 News’ annual 12′s Day of Giving
The Hangout Music Festival is set to return to Alabama's coast in May 2022.
2022 lineup for Hangout Music Festival announced
The Montgomery Humane Society kicked off its annual Howl-iday gift wrapping campaign, one of...
Montgomery Humane Society launches ‘Howl-iday’ gift wrapping campaign
AUM Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton on 12's Day of Giving
AUM Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton on 12's Day of Giving