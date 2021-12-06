3 area Christmas parades rescheduled over weather concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with three cities in central Alabama have opted to reschedule their Christmas parades, which were slated for Monday night, in anticipation of inclement weather.

Alexander City and Elba will hold their annual parades starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 while Troy will hold their on the same evening starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.