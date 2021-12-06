3 killed Sunday in Montgomery shootings identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified three people who were killed in separate shootings Sunday.

According to Montgomery police, Latoya Mitchell, 32, Mario Carter, 38, and Alfred Smart, 24, all Montgomery residents, are the city’s latest homicide victims.

Capt. Saba Coleman says the first shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road. Smart was found at the scene and pronounced dead. Two other men were transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 11:48 a.m. in the 400 block of Japonica Street. Carter was identified as the victim in that shooting.

Mitchell was killed in a shooting that took place in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard, Coleman added. Officers and medics were called to the scene around 5:50 p.m. and found Mitchell, who had sustained fatal injuries.

The circumstances surrounding each victim’s death are unknown. Their deaths represent the 71st, 72nd and 73rd homicide for the capital city in 2021.

Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.