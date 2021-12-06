Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 killed Sunday in Montgomery shootings identified

A woman has died following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
A woman has died following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified three people who were killed in separate shootings Sunday.

According to Montgomery police, Latoya Mitchell, 32, Mario Carter, 38, and Alfred Smart, 24, all Montgomery residents, are the city’s latest homicide victims.

Capt. Saba Coleman says the first shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road. Smart was found at the scene and pronounced dead. Two other men were transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 11:48 a.m. in the 400 block of Japonica Street. Carter was identified as the victim in that shooting.

Mitchell was killed in a shooting that took place in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard, Coleman added. Officers and medics were called to the scene around 5:50 p.m. and found Mitchell, who had sustained fatal injuries.

The circumstances surrounding each victim’s death are unknown. Their deaths represent the 71st, 72nd and 73rd homicide for the capital city in 2021.

Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday, according to Montgomery...
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
The Auburn Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at...
Auburn, No. 21 Houston to meet in the Birmingham Bowl
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama, Cincinnati to meet in College Football Playoff Semifinal
The Ball State Cardinals and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in the eighth annual...
Ball State, Georgia State to meet in 8th annual Camellia Bowl

Latest News

Six people were shot, including one fatally, at a Troy gas station on Nov. 14, 2021. Law...
Tips sought in November Troy shooting that killed 1, injured 5
Wetumpka Elementary Coat Closet.
Class Act: Wetumpka Elementary School Counselor runs school closet, pantry
Retired Wilcox County deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was killed after being shot by a suspect...
Slain officer could get compensation through constable law
Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach. He'll be officially introduced on...
LIVE: Troy to officially introduce Jon Sumrall as new Trojans head football coach