Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations.

The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas’ population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn’t give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Instead, the maps pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday, according to Montgomery...
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
The Auburn Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at...
Auburn, No. 21 Houston to meet in the Birmingham Bowl
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama, Cincinnati to meet in College Football Playoff Semifinal
The Ball State Cardinals and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in the eighth annual...
Ball State, Georgia State to meet in 8th annual Camellia Bowl

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
AG Garland announced lawsuit against Texas over redistricting maps
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics