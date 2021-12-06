LIVE: Troy to officially introduce Jon Sumrall as new Trojans head football coach

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is set to officially introduce new head football coach Jon Sumrall to the Troy Nation Monday morning. He’ll join university officials for a news conference starting at 11 a.m.

WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference live on our website and Facebook Live.

Sumrall is no stranger to Troy. He previously served with the Trojans as an assistant head coach under Neal Brown during the 2015-2017 seasons. During that time, he helped the Trojans win a Sun Belt Conference title in 2017, as well as a stunning victory against LSU.

The Trojans won a school-record 11 games in 2017, and the defense ranked first in the nation in red zone defense (.614), second in tackles for loss per game (8.6), seventh in rushing defense (105.3), 11th in scoring defense and 24th in total defense per game (336.6).

Sumrall replaces former head coach Chip Lindsey, who was fired last month.

Sumrall departed Troy for Ole Miss before the 2018 season and returned to his alma mater in Lexington, Kentucky the following year.

He also spent five seasons in San Diego starting in 2007, serving in various positions, including defensive coordinator, defensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and camp coordinator.

