Montgomery Humane Society launches ‘Howl-iday’ gift wrapping campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society kicked off its annual Howl-iday gift wrapping campaign, one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

“All the funds that we raise go right back to the animals for heartworm treatment, spay and neutering,” said Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society.

The campaign has raised thousands of dollars a year over its 15-year run.

“Our staff works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They take home animals to be fostered while they’re going through treatments, or have been sick, or need to be socialized,” Turbert said.

Volunteers and staff members will be wrapping gifts every day through Christmas Eve, in a storefront adjacent to Rack Room Shoes at EastChase.

“We make it easy for people who live in the community. You can just come on in drop off your presents, you get to pick out the paper, we have all the boxes, all the tags, all the tissue, you just tell us how you want it wrapped and we’ll do it for you,” said Turbert.

The Montgomery Humane Society’s gift wrapping hours are Monday - Saturday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.- 5 p.m., and Christmas Eve 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Find more information on the Montgomery Humane Society’s Facebook page.

