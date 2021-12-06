Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery woman dies in single-vehicle crash

A Montgomery woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement...
A Montgomery woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

According to ALEA, Loretta Coats Basinger, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Chevy HHR she was driving left the roadway, struck a road sign and overturned. Bassinger was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and, as a result, was ejected.

Bassinger was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA added.

The crash happened on Alexander Road, about one mile south of Pike Road.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday, according to Montgomery...
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
The Auburn Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at...
Auburn, No. 21 Houston to meet in the Birmingham Bowl
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama, Cincinnati to meet in College Football Playoff Semifinal
The Ball State Cardinals and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in the eighth annual...
Ball State, Georgia State to meet in 8th annual Camellia Bowl

Latest News

A crash caused major delays on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Bell Road Friday...
Crash cleared on I-85 SB near Bell Road area
A crash is causing major delays on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street.
Crash on I-85 SB near Ann Street clear
.
Wreck causes major delays on 231 in Wetumpka
A crash on Day Street is causing delays for morning commuters near I-85/I-65 interchange.
Day Street reopens after 2-vehicle crash Friday morning