Montgomery woman dies in single-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

According to ALEA, Loretta Coats Basinger, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Chevy HHR she was driving left the roadway, struck a road sign and overturned. Bassinger was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and, as a result, was ejected.

Bassinger was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA added.

The crash happened on Alexander Road, about one mile south of Pike Road.

