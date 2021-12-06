Police: Teen shot, killed in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating the city’s latest homicide, this time involving a teen.

According to Cpl. Ernestina McGriff, the shooting happened Friday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 6:50 p.m. after a report of a gunshot victim. There, officers learned Trent Wilson Jr., 16, had received life-threatening injuries during the shooting. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue, McGriff added. Additional details about the shooting were not released.

Police ask anyone with information related to Wilson’s death to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

