Rain and storms today, more to come this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and storms are in the forecast as we track active weather for the week ahead. The first chance of rain comes today with a strong cold front.

Rain and storms are expected this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will still warm into the 70s ahead of today’s afternoon rain and storms. The rain will push through from northwest to southeast throughout the afternoon, liking lasting a solid 2-4 hours in any given location.

It will be a bit breezy all day, but the storms could bring some strong gusty winds with them. There is a very low chance of a strong to severe storm as well. Just something to keep in mind through the afternoon.

A few storms could be strong to marginally severe today. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind the front will be much cooler air for the middle of the week. Tuesday’s highs will only be in the 50s with a lot of cloud cover and some scattered rain showers. Highs moderate a bit for Wednesday into the 60s and warm even more for Thursday to around 70 degrees.

Both days continue to bring chances for showers and a few storms, but the best chance of rain during that stretch will come Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances exist all week, but no day is a total washout. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional chances for showers and storms exist Friday, but much like Thursday it will not rain everywhere or rain all day long. That is the messaging for the entire week really. No day is a start to finish rain kind of day, but the chances of getting wet are very high over the course of the workweek -- especially this afternoon and again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue for the upcoming weekend. A strong cold front will likely bring a high chance of rain and storms Saturday, but models continue to shift the timing around a bit. This could result in some forecast adjustments as the weekend gets closer.

Another strong cold front will bring rain and storms this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will go from the upper 70s on Saturday to the 50s come Sunday. With a front like that, we can’t rule out some sort of severe weather threat materializing. That’s something we will have to watch for as the week progresses.

