Slain officer could get compensation through constable law

Retired Wilcox County deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was killed after being shot by a suspect in a domestic violence call. He was 78.(Source: Wilcox County District Attorney's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The family of a retired Wilcox County deputy who was working as a constable could be the first person to receive compensation under a change in state law made earlier this year.

The Alabama Constable’s Association says survivors of Constable Madison “Skip” Nicholson could be compensated under a law passed earlier this year that included constables as peace officers eligible for death benefits.

The 78-year-old Nicholson was fatally wounded and a deputy was shot in a confrontation that left a suspect dead in tiny Yellow Bluff. State police say Nicholson died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

