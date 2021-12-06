Tips sought in November Troy shooting that killed 1, injured 5

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking the public for any help it can provide regarding the Nov. 14 shooting that injured six people, one of them fatally, at an area gas station.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday at the Z-Tech Gas Station in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 231 South.

“We ask for anyone that may have any type of information related to this crime to please come forward and contact the Troy Police Department or CrimeStoppers,” the police department said.

Call the Troy Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward. You can remain anonymous.

