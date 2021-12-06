UPDATE: 7-year-old girl dies in Center Point house fire

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 7-year-old girl died in a house fire in Center Point Sunday morning.

The child has been identified as Za’niyah Fox, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The fire happened in the 2700 block of 7th Place Northeast around 6:00 a.m. Authorities say one person was taken to UAB Hospital and the child was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman tells us the fire appears to be accidental.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

