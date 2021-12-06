Advertise
Woman charged with attempted murder after fight involving Bessemer police officer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Bessemer Police Department say an officer was stabbed after a fight with a woman on Sunday night.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of 8th Avenue. Authorities say officers were responding to a noise disturbance call. There, officers confronted a woman who authorities say became belligerent. Soon after, a fight ensued, where the woman stabbed the officer multiple times with a knife.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Teresa Scott. She is charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest, and being held without bond.

Authorities say the officer was taken to UAB West and is in stable condition. The suspect is in custody and was taken to the Bessemer City Jail.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

