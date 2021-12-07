1 injured in Prattville house fire

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuesday afternoon house fire is under investigation in Prattville. The blaze broke out around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Street, injuring one person.

Prattville fire fighters responded to the scene within four minutes and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.

Crews worked to extinguish the flame and perform a search of the home. First responders found one victim, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.