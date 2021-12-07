Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama Gov. Ivey draws challengers in 2022 GOP primary

Governor Kay Ivey and ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor held a Star ID Press Conference on the State...
Governor Kay Ivey and ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor held a Star ID Press Conference on the State Capitol steps Tuesday October 1, 2019 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager)(Hal Yeager | (Source: Alabama Governor's Office))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is drawing challengers in next year’s 2022 Republican primary.

Lynda Blanchard, who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, is switching from the U.S. race to the gubernatorial contest, according to a copy of an invitation she tweeted.

Toll road developer Tim James, the son of former Alabama Gov. Fob James, confirmed Monday that he is launching a primary challenge against Ivey.

Ivey is seeking her second full term in office. Trump has endorsed a challenger in Georgia’s GOP primary for governor, but it is unclear if he will endorse in Alabama.

The primary is set for May 24, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
3 killed Sunday in Montgomery shootings identified
Police: Teen shot, killed in Montgomery shooting
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
Alabama’s Bryce Young nominated for 2021 Heisman Trophy
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
A Montgomery woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement...
Montgomery woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

File image of Tim James at a gubernatorial campaign event in 2010.
Former candidate announces new bid for Alabama governor
Both the SPLC and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill say they will continue to improve...
Alabama’s chief elections official reacts to SPLC’s $100M voter education pledge
Gov. Ivey submits formal comment letter to OSHA on opposing vaccine mandate
Phyllis Harvey-Hall kicks off congressional campaign
Phyllis Harvey-Hall kicks off congressional campaign