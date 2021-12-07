Advertise
Alabama State Health Officer reacts to increasing COVID cases nationally

COVID cases up
COVID cases up
By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders in Alabama and across the country are growing concern about increasing numbers of COVID cases.

The state, as well as the United States, saw infectious disease reports dropping but some areas are seeing slight increases.

Dr. Scott Harris said they are watching the Omicron variant but there are no reports of the virus being in Alabama. They continue to see the Delta variant spreading in Alabama communities.

Nationally, the country is seeing 100,000 new cases a day which is up from two months ago, and hospitalizations increased slightly last week in Alabama. The positivity rate is now over 5% and it is concerning for the Alabama Public Health Department. This week health leaders will see if the state will see any sort of surge due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.

ADPH is reporting a slight jump in vaccinations but most of those are getting third doses, not new people getting vaccinated. Harris said vaccinations are the best bet to stop any surge.

“The vaccines are very safe and effective and prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death against Delta. You know everyone wants to talk about Omicron but that is not the issue we are dealing with. The numbers are going up because of the Delta virus,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris said research is still ongoing but Dr. Anthony Fauci over the weekend said early results show the Omicron virus is contagious but does not cause severe cases but again research is not done yet.

