Downtown streets to close, parking blocked for Montgomery Christmas parade
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Christmas parade is happening Friday!
The parade will go down Dexter Avenue from the Capitol to Court Square. By 4 p.m. Friday, the following streets will be closed to traffic:
- Dexter Avenue from South Court Street to Bainbridge.
- N. Hilliard from Madison to Pelham.
- Jackson from Madison to Washington Avenue.
- Ripley St. from Madison to Washington Avenue.
- N. Union from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
- Bainbridge from Madison to Washington.
- Decatur from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
- Hull from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
- McDonough St. from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
- Lawrence from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
- Perry from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
- Lee Street from Montgomery to South Court Streets.
- First Alabama Plaza at Coosa Street.
Several parking spaces will be blocked no later than 6 p.m. Thursday. According to the city, “No Parking Today” signs will be displayed on meters, reserved parking and loading zones along the following streets:
- Bainbridge Street from Monroe Street to Washington Avenue
- Dexter Avenue from Bainbridge Street to One Court Square
- Monroe Street from Cramton Bowl to Bainbridge Street
- Montgomery St. from Commerce St. to Lee St.
Traffic and parking will reopen following the end of the parade.
