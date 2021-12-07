Advertise
Downtown streets to close, parking blocked for Montgomery Christmas parade

A decorated vehicle makes its way past the Alabama Capitol during a 2017 Montgomery Christmas...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Christmas parade is happening Friday!

The parade will go down Dexter Avenue from the Capitol to Court Square. By 4 p.m. Friday, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

  • Dexter Avenue from South Court Street to Bainbridge.
  • N. Hilliard from Madison to Pelham.
  • Jackson from Madison to Washington Avenue.
  • Ripley St. from Madison to Washington Avenue.
  • N. Union from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
  • Bainbridge from Madison to Washington.
  • Decatur from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
  • Hull from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
  • McDonough St. from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
  • Lawrence from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
  • Perry from Monroe to Washington Avenue.
  • Lee Street from Montgomery to South Court Streets.
  • First Alabama Plaza at Coosa Street.

Several parking spaces will be blocked no later than 6 p.m. Thursday. According to the city, “No Parking Today” signs will be displayed on meters, reserved parking and loading zones along the following streets:

  • Bainbridge Street from Monroe Street to Washington Avenue
  • Dexter Avenue from Bainbridge Street to One Court Square
  • Monroe Street from Cramton Bowl to Bainbridge Street
  • Montgomery St. from Commerce St. to Lee St.

Traffic and parking will reopen following the end of the parade.

