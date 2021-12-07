Downtown streets to close, parking blocked for Montgomery Christmas parade

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Christmas parade is happening Friday!

The parade will go down Dexter Avenue from the Capitol to Court Square. By 4 p.m. Friday, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Dexter Avenue from South Court Street to Bainbridge.

N. Hilliard from Madison to Pelham.

Jackson from Madison to Washington Avenue.

Ripley St. from Madison to Washington Avenue.

N. Union from Monroe to Washington Avenue.

Bainbridge from Madison to Washington.

Decatur from Monroe to Washington Avenue.

Hull from Monroe to Washington Avenue.

McDonough St. from Monroe to Washington Avenue.

Lawrence from Monroe to Washington Avenue.

Perry from Monroe to Washington Avenue.

Lee Street from Montgomery to South Court Streets.

First Alabama Plaza at Coosa Street.

Several parking spaces will be blocked no later than 6 p.m. Thursday. According to the city, “No Parking Today” signs will be displayed on meters, reserved parking and loading zones along the following streets:

Bainbridge Street from Monroe Street to Washington Avenue

Dexter Avenue from Bainbridge Street to One Court Square

Monroe Street from Cramton Bowl to Bainbridge Street

Montgomery St. from Commerce St. to Lee St.

Traffic and parking will reopen following the end of the parade.

