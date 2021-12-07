Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Governor’s Mansion candlelight tours return

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marked the first night of 2021′s candlelight tours of the Governor’s Mansion.

The second and third tour nights will be on Dec. 13 and 20. Tours will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. both nights.

The mansion is located at 1142 South Perry St. The self-guided tours are free, but participants must have tickets. The tickets are free and can be reserved by calling 334-241-8824 or in person at the Governor’s Mansion gift shop, located at 30 Finley Ave., across the street from the side entrance of the mansion. Tickets may also be acquired at the Alabama Tourism Department gift shop in the Center for Commerce.

“Each year leading up to the Christmas Season, the Governor’s Mansion is decorated so beautifully, and I am always so excited to share that with the people of Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I invite every Alabamian – young and old – to come visit the Mansion to view all of the Christmas decorations in one of the Candlelight Tours. It is great to bring your family, friends or neighbors.”

Jerry Thrash, of Capitol’s Rosemont Gardens is doing the designs and decorations this year.

The mansion was built in 1907 as a Colonial revival house and has served as the official residence for Alabama’s governors sine 1951.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday, according to Montgomery...
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
A woman has died following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
3 killed Sunday in Montgomery shootings identified
The Auburn Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at...
Auburn, No. 21 Houston to meet in the Birmingham Bowl
Police: Teen shot, killed in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

An investigation is still ongoing as to why and how three loaded guns were found inside...
‘Alarming’: Official responds to guns found at Dallas County school
Bus boycott mass meeting held in Montgomery
Bus boycott mass meeting held in Montgomery
Official responds to guns at Dallas County school
Official responds to guns at Dallas County school
File image of Tim James at a gubernatorial campaign event in 2010.
Former candidate announces new bid for Alabama governor