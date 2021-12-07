Governor’s Mansion candlelight tours return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday marked the first night of 2021′s candlelight tours of the Governor’s Mansion.

The second and third tour nights will be on Dec. 13 and 20. Tours will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. both nights.

The mansion is located at 1142 South Perry St. The self-guided tours are free, but participants must have tickets. The tickets are free and can be reserved by calling 334-241-8824 or in person at the Governor’s Mansion gift shop, located at 30 Finley Ave., across the street from the side entrance of the mansion. Tickets may also be acquired at the Alabama Tourism Department gift shop in the Center for Commerce.

“Each year leading up to the Christmas Season, the Governor’s Mansion is decorated so beautifully, and I am always so excited to share that with the people of Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I invite every Alabamian – young and old – to come visit the Mansion to view all of the Christmas decorations in one of the Candlelight Tours. It is great to bring your family, friends or neighbors.”

Jerry Thrash, of Capitol’s Rosemont Gardens is doing the designs and decorations this year.

The mansion was built in 1907 as a Colonial revival house and has served as the official residence for Alabama’s governors sine 1951.

