Man dies following weekend Montgomery wreck
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a single-wreck from Saturday morning that has turned fatal.
Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer crashed in the area of Northern Boulevard near Coliseum Parkway.
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Monday.
Police identified the victim ass Desmond Noble, 34, of Autaugaville.
