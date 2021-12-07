Advertise
Man dies following weekend Montgomery wreck

Montgomery police say there was a vehicle wreck in the area of Northern Boulevard near Coliseum...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a single-wreck from Saturday morning that has turned fatal.

Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer crashed in the area of Northern Boulevard near Coliseum Parkway.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Monday.

Police identified the victim ass Desmond Noble, 34, of Autaugaville.

