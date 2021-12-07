Millbrook woman killed in I-65 crash Monday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, Mercedes Tunshea Long, 26, was killed when the 2021 Nissan Versa she was driving veered off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. State troopers say Long overcorrected as a result and left the roadway, striking a tree.

Trooper Larry C Thomas says Long was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where she was pronounced dead.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 65 northbound near the 160 mile marker, about six miles south of Montgomery.

No other details about the crash were released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.