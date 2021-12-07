Advertise
Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce to host 149th Annual Meeting

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed talked about leading the city to a better future at the 147th...
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed talked about leading the city to a better future at the 147th annual meeting of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 149th Annual Meeting Tuesday. The chamber touts this as the largest and most anticipated business event of the year.

This is when leaders in the area take a close look at some of the accomplishments and some of the shortfalls over the last year. They also look back at some of the economic milestones of the year, install a new chairman, and celebrate its 149-year history!

While there is a lot to celebrate this year, the chamber plans to focus much of its celebrations around education, the milestones and accomplishments the chamber has championed for Montgomery Public Schools, and its plans to continue advocating for the school system. The meeting will also highlight updates on the chamber’s efforts in economic growth, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, tourism, military support, and legislative successes.

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s 149th Annual Meeting starts at noon at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center. The event is sold out.

