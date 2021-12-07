Advertise
Montgomery man sentence to prison for string of bank robberies

Jamie Josuhnta Ryans, 27, pleaded guilty to robbing four different banks and has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.(Source: Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will serve more than seven years in prison for a string of robberies that took place across central Alabama. According to the United States Department of Justice, Jamie Josuhnta Ryans, 27, was sentenced to serve 92 months in federal prison.

In Sept., Ryans pleaded guilty to robbing four different banks.

  • BB&T Bank in Montgomery on Oct. 17, 2019.
  • BancorpSouth Bank in Hayneville on Oct. 25, 2019.
  • Community Neighbor Bank in Greenville on Nov. 6, 2019.
  • First National Bank of Dozier in Dozier, on Dec. 11, 2019.

Ryans’ prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered that he pay $7,853.70 in restitution to the banks.

