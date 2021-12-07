More rain and some storms ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significantly colder air has arrived and will be going nowhere today. Under a cloudy sky with some scattered showers and drizzle we will only reach the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Clouds, showers and cold temps today. (WSFA 12 News)

Tonight into early Wednesday morning brings another good chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder. That is especially true for locations along and south of U.S. 80 -- although everyone has a rain chance.

Wednesday winds up dry and increasingly sunny as the day progresses. Temperatures will still struggle, only topping out just above 60 degrees.

Rain is likely tonight into Wednesday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional chances for showers and a few storms exist Thursday, Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. It won’t rain that entire time and you aren’t guaranteed to see rain during that period. However, there will be at least some activity on radar in our part of the state.

Temps do warm considerably to end the workweek. Highs will get into the upper 60s on Thursday and approach 80 come Friday afternoon!

Additional rain and storm chances are ahead. (WSFA 12 News)

This unsettled weather pattern will continue for the upcoming weekend. A strong cold front will likely bring a high chance of rain and storms Saturday and Saturday night, but models continue to shift the timing around a bit. This could result in minor forecast adjustments being needed as we get closer.

Temperatures will go from the upper 70s on Saturday to the 50s come Sunday. With a front like that, we can’t rule out some sort of severe weather threat materializing. That’s something we will have to watch for as the week progresses.

A strong cold front will bring rain and storms Saturday into Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

The chillier temperatures continue into early next week as we see 50s for highs and 30s for lows return to Central Alabama.

We're riding the temperature roller coaster. (WSFA 12 News)

