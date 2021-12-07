Pedestrian killed in Opelika crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Opelika.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Pepperell Parkway near Lowndes Street around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 20-year-old female who had been hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted via the Opelika Police mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.