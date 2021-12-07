Police: Man charged with shooting into vehicle with people inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect with shooting into a vehicle with two people inside.

According to court records, Reginald Dwan Morrell is charged with shooting or discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

An arrest affidavit says the shooting happened on Nov. 11 at the intersection of Adrian Lane and Thomas Avenue. A 2003 GMC Yukon was damaged, but the people inside were not injured.

Morrell was taken into custody on Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $30,000 bond.

