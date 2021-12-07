Advertise
Tallassee woman struck, killed while getting item from roadway

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Tallassee woman has died after she was struck while trying to retrieve something from the roadway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says Emmie C. Moncrief, 83, was fatally injured on Dec. 1 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling east and then struck again by a 2019 Ford F-350 traveling west.

The crash happened on Alabama 14 west near the 187-mile marker in Elmore County. That’s about five miles west of Tallassee.

It’s unclear what Moncrief was trying to retrieve but ALEA said she was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information about the crash has been released.

