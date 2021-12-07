Advertise
UAB Hospital now 8th largest in U.S.

(WTOK)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital, in Birmingham, is now the eighth largest hospital in the nation, up three spots from 2020, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. UAB Hospital has 1,207 hospital beds.

“As the University of Alabama at Birmingham continues to make record-breaking strides in all pillars of our mission, we are proud to be ranked for the first time among the nation’s top 10 largest and most prestigious hospitals in America,” said UAB President Ray Watts, M.D. “This ranking speaks to the growth and stature of UAB Hospital and the world-class, compassionate care — by our talented physicians, nurses and staff — who deliver cutting-edge treatments and technologies, healing, and hope to patients throughout Alabama and beyond.”

UAB Hospital was also again named the best hospital in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report in 2021.

The hospital provides care to the sickest patients in Alabama and the region, ranking 11th among academic medical centers on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Scorecard.

“UAB Hospital has not only grown in size,” said UAB Hospital CEO Anthony Patterson. “We have also experienced significant growth in the number of patients we serve and the quality of world-class care we deliver. I am proud to thank every UAB Medicine employee for the important impact they have every day. I also want to recognize our UAB Health System, School of Medicine leaders, as well as the University of Alabama System Office team and Board of Trustees for their unwavering support and expert leadership that positioned UAB Hospital and our dedicated team to be successful.”

The Health System has also been honored with an LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

