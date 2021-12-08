Advertise
1 in life-threatening condition after early morning Montgomery crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The crash happened Wednesday around 3:20 a.m. in the area of the Northern Boulevard near Cong W.L. Dickinson Drive.

Police and fire medics responded to the single-vehicle crash where the found the driver in critical condition.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No details have been released regarding the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

