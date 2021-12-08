ASU accreditation reaffirmed for another 10 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University’s accreditation has been reaffirmed for the next 10 years.

ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. said the university has been working on this for four years. The accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges comes without any sanctions or major findings during that yearslong process.

At a news conference Tuesday, Ross thanked staff members for making it possible.

“The accreditation signifies that Alabama State University has the processes and measures in place to support our efforts to educate our students with excellence. And while the process of accreditation is stringent indeed, it is also necessary to ensure that Alabama State University continues to operate at the highest level of academic integrity,” said Ross.

“This designation says to our students, our external stakeholders, ASU has quality academic programs, amazing faculty who have the qualifications to teach in their respective disciplines, leaders, and we provide great services here at ASU,” said Tanjula Petty, assistant provost for student services and special initiatives.

SACSCOC serves colleges and universities in 11 Southeastern states and requires them to make a case for accreditation every decade. That accreditation is required for student aid availability, as well as higher education degrees offered. It also affects school credit transfers.

ASU was first accredited by SASCOC in 1935. The university says it lost its accreditation in 1961 because of its involvement in the civil rights movement, but regained its accreditation in 1966. ASU was last reaffirmed in 2010.

