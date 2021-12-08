Drying out today, more rain coming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today is starting off on the wet side with numerous rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder. There is also fog with areas of dense fog in the mix.

Rain is likely this morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is we get rid of not only the rain but the fog as well throughout the morning. The afternoon winds up featuring at least some sunshine with cool temperatures around 60.

Tonight and Thursday are likely dry, but a warm front will push through Thursday night into Friday, bringing another good shot of rain and a few rumbles. We can’t rule out a few additional showers or storms throughout the day Friday, but coverage won’t be that impressive.

Rain is likely this morning and again Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday also turns breezy ahead of a system that arrives on Saturday. Gusts will reach 20 mph during the afternoon and evening. Those gusts will increase on Saturday to 20-30 mph.

The aforementioned system will push a strong cold front through the area on Saturday, bringing with it a high chance of rain and storms. This system won’t be the classic severe weather producer, but there does appear to be at least a chance of a few stronger to severe storms capable of high wind gusts and a spin-up tornado. More on this over the coming days.

Friday is breezy and Saturday is windy as a strong front approaches and moves through. (WSFA 12 News)

If you weren’t a fan of Tuesday’s chill, we do have good news. We’ll be well into the 60s on Thursday, pushing 80 in spots on Friday and well into the 70s ahead of Saturday’s rain.

Cooler weather does return behind Saturday’s cold front. We’ll stay in the upper 50s Sunday before warming through the 60s and eventually into the 70s again next week.

We're on the temperature roller coaster. (WSFA 12 News)

A few nights in the 30s are expected, but freezing temperatures should stay to our north with this next cold shot.

The tradeoff with having the cooler weather will come in the form of sunshine. We will have plenty of that beginning Sunday!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.