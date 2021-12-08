Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Foundation in Tuskegee designed to help young aspiring pilots

By Sarah Verser
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On this 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor we remember the bravery of members the Greatest Generation who ran to battle when America declared War on Japan entering World War 2.

Alabama’s contribution is cemented through the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen an elite league of Black Fighter Pilots trained on Moton Field on the campus of Tuskegee University.

During the war, these fighter jets were distinguished by their bright red tails and were so successful in escorting bomber planes safely those pilots would request them specifically.

Lt. Colonel Richard Peace is an F16 fighter jet pilot with the Alabama Air National Guard who is making sure the legacy stays alive.

Five years ago, when he found out there was only one black pilot in his squadron in Montgomery, he joined forces with the General to create the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation aimed at increasing black representation within the aviation industry. Lt. Colonel Peace says right now black pilots make up only about 2 percent of pilots in the US.

What better way to continue the legacy of the history making Tuskegee Airmen than to make sure generations to come have the opportunities they fought for and paved the way to create.

We talked to Peace about the new Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School set to start in 2022 at the Bessemer Municipal Airport and his inspiration to become a pilot from his own relationship with a Tuskegee Airmen and so much more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
3 killed Sunday in Montgomery shootings identified
Police: Teen shot, killed in Montgomery shooting
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
Alabama’s Bryce Young nominated for 2021 Heisman Trophy
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

Latest News

Gov. Ivey speaks in Prattville
Gov. Ivey speaks in Prattville
A student from Goshen Elementary School is accused of having a loaded gun on the school bus.
Pike County student charged with having gun on school bus
Mario Carter's family provided this photo.
Montgomery woman grieves son lost to gun violence
Pike County student charged with having gun
Pike County student charged with having gun
Montgomery woman grieves son lost to gun violence
Montgomery woman grieves son lost to gun violence