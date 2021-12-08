Advertise
Gun found at Montgomery middle school

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found on the campus of Goodwyn Middle School Wednesday morning, and a student is in custody, Montgomery Public Schools confirmed.

According to Jade Jones with MPS, the school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after an anonymous tip indicated there was a weapon on campus.

A gun was found outside the school during a search, Jones said.

Jones said safety is the top priority and all students and facility are safe. The school remained on lockdown as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, and law enforcement was continuing to search the school, she said.

Capt. Saba Coleman with the Montgomery Police Department confirmed a juvenile is in custody and charges are pending.

Around 10 a.m., there was a heavy police presence outside the school.

A weapon was found on the campus of Goodwyn Middle School Wednesday morning, Montgomery Public Schools confirmed.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

