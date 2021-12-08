Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

How could schools benefit from the Build Back Better Act?

The Education and Labor Committee’s portion of the legislation offers $454 billion in funding for schools and the labor force.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After clearing the House, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act is up for a vote in the Senate. The social policy and climate change legislation could help address issues plaguing our nation’s school system including personnel shortages.

Nikki Beam, a nurse in New Orleans, said she became increasingly frustrated having to pick her six-year-old daughter up from school every day.

“I was literally leaving work in a gap that the doctors had if there was one,” she said.

Beam said she had to transfer her daughter to a new school because she said there was a bus driver shortage.

“I was like do I keep going to my boss, like ‘hey I don’t have a way for my child to get home because one bus isn’t running,’” said Beam.

Across the country in addition to a teacher shortage, schools are struggling to fill open positions from cafeteria workers to bus drivers.

A survey from the National Association for Pupil Transportation found 51% of school districts classify their bus shortage as “severe.”

The House Education and Labor Committee is hoping to fix some of these issues with its portion of the Build Back Better Act which the committee says calls for just over $454 billion in proposed funding.

The dollar amount breakdown of the committee’s portion of the $1.75 trillion dollar Build Back Better Act includes:

  • $380 billion for childcare and universal preschool
  • $1 billion for Older Americans Act
  • 20 billion each for higher education, efforts to help workers secure good jobs, and the civilian climate corps
  • $10 billion for child hunger

“This allows people to go to work,” said Education and Labor Committee Chairman Congressman Bobby Scott.

Scott said the largest dollar amount of the committee’s portion $380 billion will not only help make childcare more affordable but prepare three- and four-year-olds for school.

“Pre-K has been shown to be a very valuable part of your educational experience,” said Scott.

Scott said funding for job training could help with addressing the bus driver and other shortages in the nation’s workforce.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students has crashed in Montgomery County.
MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
A student from Goshen Elementary School is accused of having a loaded gun on the school bus.
Pike County student charged with having gun on school bus
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later

Latest News

Cannabis flower at an Alaskan dispensary.
Montgomery city council approves ordinance for medical cannabis dispensary
Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard announced her campaign for the Alabama governor's race on Dec. 7, 2021.
Blanchard drops Senate bid, enters governor’s race
Blanchard launches gubernatorial campaign
Blanchard launches gubernatorial campaign
Blanchard drops Senate bid, enters governor’s race
Blanchard drops Senate bid, enters governor’s race
Governor Kay Ivey and ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor held a Star ID Press Conference on the State...
Alabama Gov. Ivey draws challengers in 2022 GOP primary