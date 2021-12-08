Advertise
Montgomery city council approves ordinance for medical cannabis dispensary

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city leaders are taking steps to bring a medical cannabis dispensary to the capital city.

On Tuesday, council members unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the operation of a medical cannabis dispensary within city limits. 

The law recently passed in the legislature allows for five dispensaries across the state. City leaders say they want to make sure Montgomery is one of those possible destinations.

”Dispensaries are looking for cities to be proactive in saying ‘we’re open for business,” Councilman CC Calhoun said. “It’s an opportunity to create economic development and an opportunity to create jobs. They’re not looking to bring dispensaries into a city that’s not willing to say, ‘hey, we’re willing to do business.’ It’s taxable.”

City leaders say just one dispensary could bring between 100 and 200 jobs to the area.

