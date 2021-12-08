Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery police investigating 2 Tuesday shootings

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened on Dec. 7, 2021.
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened on Dec. 7, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened Tuesday.

Police say a juvenile was shot in the 500 block of Oakbrook Court around 6:45 p.m. Capt. Saba Coleman said the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still trying to determine where the other shooting happened. Coleman said officers were called to a local hospital that was treating a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman said it is unknown if the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
3 killed Sunday in Montgomery shootings identified
Police: Teen shot, killed in Montgomery shooting
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
Alabama’s Bryce Young nominated for 2021 Heisman Trophy
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
A student from Goshen Elementary School is accused of having a loaded gun on the school bus.
Pike County student charged with having gun on school bus
A woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing incident in Crenshaw County Monday...
Woman arrested for Crenshaw County stabbing
A fire in the 200 block of Evergreen Street in Prattville injured one.
1 injured in Prattville house fire