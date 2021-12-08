Montgomery police investigating 2 Tuesday shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened Tuesday.

Police say a juvenile was shot in the 500 block of Oakbrook Court around 6:45 p.m. Capt. Saba Coleman said the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still trying to determine where the other shooting happened. Coleman said officers were called to a local hospital that was treating a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman said it is unknown if the two shootings are related.

