One arrested, another wanted in murders of Alabama men who traveled to California

(WBRC) - One man has been arrested and authorities are looking for a second man in a murder case that involves two men from Alabama who traveled to California.

LaDexter Pelt from Greene County and John Dubose Jr. from Tuscaloosa were reported missing November 6, 2021 while visiting friends in Sacramento.

L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose. (Source: Family.)

On November 7, 2021, the Gridley, California Police Department reported they got information regarding cell phones that belonged to Pelt and Dubose.

Gridley Police officers said a hunter located one of the cell phones in the Sutter Bypass Wildlife area on the northwest side of the State 99 Feather River bridge crossing, near the town of Nicholas.

The Gridley Police Department worked with the Sutter County Police Department to search the wooded area on foot and on ATVs. They did not find the men or additional information.

A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in California authorities found evidence that gave them cause to believe that Pelt and Dubose were murdered at a home in the unincorporated area of Gridley.

30-year-old Ricardo Banuelos-Villarreal and 35-year-old Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal are suspected of murdering Pelt and Dubose and hiding their bodies.

Ricardo Banuelos-Villarreal was arrested November 14 and is charged with two counts of murder and is being held in the Butte County Jail.

Authorities are searching for Alfredo Villarreal. (Butte Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Authorities are looking for Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal. It’s believed he is driving a 2008 Nissan Altima with California license plate 6VAR204.

