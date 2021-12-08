Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police confirm car, bones found in LaFayette 45 years later as missing Auburn University student

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The car and remains that belong to a missing Auburn student, from Georgia, has been found in Alabama - 45 years after he went missing.

22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Ga. and Auburn University.

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff confirmed that Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in LaFayette, Ala. - on County Road 83. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car because they saw it in the stream.

Bones and a wallet were found in the car - and since then, it has been confirmed that the remains are Clinkscales.

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
A student from Goshen Elementary School is accused of having a loaded gun on the school bus.
Pike County student charged with having gun on school bus
A Tallassee woman has died after she was struck while trying to retrieve something from the...
Tallassee woman struck, killed while getting item from roadway
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened on Dec. 7, 2021.
Montgomery police investigating 2 Tuesday shootings

Latest News

.
Weapon found at Goodwyn Middle School
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
1 in life-threatening condition after early morning Montgomery crash
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a robbery...
Police seek identity of Montgomery robbery suspect
Rain is likely this morning.
Drying out today, more rain coming