Police confirm car, bones found in LaFayette 45 years later as missing Auburn University student

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The car and remains that belong to a missing Auburn student, from Georgia, has been found in Alabama - 45 years after he went missing.

22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Ga. and Auburn University.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff confirmed that Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in LaFayette, Ala. - on County Road 83. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car because they saw it in the stream.

Bones and a wallet were found in the car - and since then, it has been confirmed that the remains are Clinkscales.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

