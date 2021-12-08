Advertise
Police seek identity of Montgomery robbery suspect

Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a robbery...
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a robbery investigation.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a robbery investigation.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the suspect is being sought for a robbery that took place in the 3100 block of Day Street on Nov. 7th.

Additional details surrounding the robbery have not been released.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call MPD at 334-625-2832 or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

