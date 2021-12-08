Police seek identity of Montgomery robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a robbery investigation.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the suspect is being sought for a robbery that took place in the 3100 block of Day Street on Nov. 7th.

Additional details surrounding the robbery have not been released.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call MPD at 334-625-2832 or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).

