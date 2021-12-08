Advertise
Possible severe weather upends Wetumpka’s Christmas event plans

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WETUMPKA , Ala. (WSFA) - Organizers of Wetumpka’s Christmas On the Coosa event are canceling most of Saturday’s festivities due to the possibility of severe weather. The organizers will continue on with Saturday morning’s plans for The Character Breakfast.

“Based upon the information we have been given of severe weather, it is in the best interest for everyone that Gold Star Park Morning Stage Entertainment and all afternoon activities be canceled on Saturday, December 11, 2021,” according to the Christmas on the Coosa social media account.

The parade is being moved to Tuesday night at 6 with road closures of South Main Street to Highway 231 set for 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, organizers have canceled the Skiing Santa event, and a planned fireworks show is now on hold.

Vendors have already been notified of the changes.

