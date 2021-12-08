Rosanna Smith returns to WSFA 12 News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After two years away from the news business, WSFA 12 News is excited to announce the return of Rosanna Smith to our airwaves!

Rosanna first started at WSFA in 2011, working behind the scenes as a photographer and news content specialist. In 2014, she was promoted to a position in front of the camera, working for WSFA’s bureaus in the Wiregrass and East Alabama as a general assignment reporter before coming back to Montgomery in 2017

She was honored in numerous industry categories, including as the Associated Press Best Reporter and Best Specialized Reporter in 2018 and has also earned the respect of her colleagues for her can-do attitude and professionalism.

Rosanna stepped away from the news business in 2019 to pursue another passion through her church, accepting the communications director position with Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery.

Now, she’s back and ready to get to work once again covering the events that affect the River Region. She recalls starting her news career running studio cameras for the newly-launched WSFA 12 News First at Four a decade ago. Now, she’s exited to be in front of the camera for that same broadcast.

You’ll be able to see her each weekday as she co-anchors WSFA 12 News First at Four with veteran anchor Sally Pitts and WSFA First Alert Meteorologist Amanda Curran. Rosanna will also file evening reports for WSFA 12 News at 6 and for our website and mobile apps.

“I am so excited to be back working with you, Amanda, the whole entire team,” Rosanna said while being introduced by Sally. “You guys are just like family, so I am thrilled.”

Though she was born in Germany and raised in Lima, Ohio, Rosanna says Montgomery and its southern hospitality have claimed her heart.

“Certainly, I think that, you know, I have family who’s from here. You know, we moved back here when I was a junior in high school, so Montgomery has really become home. Then working at WSFA for eight years, telling people’s stories. I absolutely love this community. I love the people in this community,” Rosanna explained. “I miss telling the stories, even though I got a little bit of a break there just to refresh myself. But I’m just amazed at the opportunity, the open door to be back here where it started for me...and I’m ready to get going.”

While planning out her days on the air as part of her professional life, Rosanna is simultaneously planning a big moment in her personal life. Recently engaged, she’s putting together her wedding day, set for 2022.

