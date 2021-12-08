MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Public School bus carrying two students has crashed.

According to Col. Jon Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in south Montgomery County on Highway 231 near Greenwood Road. A driver and two students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

All were able to get out of the bus and no injuries have been reported, Briggs said.

The crash is located about five miles north of Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall.

Medics are on the way to check on everyone and law enforcement officials are on the scene.

