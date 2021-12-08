Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board

Breaking news graphic
Breaking news graphic(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Public School bus carrying two students has crashed.

According to Col. Jon Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in south Montgomery County on Highway 231 near Greenwood Road. A driver and two students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

All were able to get out of the bus and no injuries have been reported, Briggs said.

The crash is located about five miles north of Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall.

Medics are on the way to check on everyone and law enforcement officials are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Sheriff: Teacher’s former husband hired someone to kill her
A student from Goshen Elementary School is accused of having a loaded gun on the school bus.
Pike County student charged with having gun on school bus
A Tallassee woman has died after she was struck while trying to retrieve something from the...
Tallassee woman struck, killed while getting item from roadway
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened on Dec. 7, 2021.
Montgomery police investigating 2 Tuesday shootings

Latest News

FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
Pfizer says booster shots protect against Omicron variant
Cannabis flower at an Alaskan dispensary.
Montgomery city council approves ordinance for medical cannabis dispensary
Rain is likely this morning.
Drying out today, more rain coming
Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard announced her campaign for the Alabama governor's race on Dec. 7, 2021.
Blanchard drops Senate bid, enters governor’s race