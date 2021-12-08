State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Leaders from Alabama’s counties gathered in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 legislative session for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama annual Legislative Conference.

The purpose of the conference is for county leaders to create a list of their priorities ahead of the legislative session.

“Everyone lives in a county and everyone depends on the service that the local county commission delivers,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the commission. “What we’re doing is trying to be prepared to make sure we can do a better job delivering services at the local level.”

A number of bipartisan bills are expected to be filed for the legislative session and they are expansive enough to affect Alabamians in each corner of the state.

Potential bills outlined by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth include:

Allocating the states’ remaining American Rescue Plan funds

Creating a Space Guard

More support for small businesses, first responders and military spouses

Creating a public preschool system

Ainsworth describes Alabama as a great place to live and says the potential legislation will only enhance that.

“People are moving to Alabama. It’s because of what you all have done in your communities,” said Ainsworth. “I talk to people all the time that have moved here. They love our quality of life, they love the people, they love our sports.”

Legislators will be working to pass impactful bills. But 2022 is an election year, so the session is expected to be quick and impactful, and the elected officials are also preparing for your vote.

