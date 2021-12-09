Alabama woman arrested after 3rd shooting at home in less than 2 years

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The owner of a Lee County residence at the center of an early 2020 homicide case has been arrested after an investigation was opened into a recent incident in which it was targeted for a drive-by shooting.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the house, located in the 600 block of Lee Road 307 in Phenix City, was the scene of a Jan. 28, 2020, homicide in which one teen was killed and a second was critically injured during a dispute over a drug deal.

Deputies responded to the house again on Tuesday, this time on reports of multiple gunshots having been fired. Law enforcement found nearly two dozen shell casings in the road in front of the house and teen who lived at the home provided a possible motive. He told deputies the shooting was possibly connected to a debt he owed someone who had sold him marijuana.

Investigators talked with Tracy Lynn Bagley, 47, who is the teen’s mother and the owner of the home. She refused to press charges against those who committed the drive-by shooting, even telling police she didn’t report another shooting there six months earlier because she knew her son was buying and using drugs.

“Including the unreported shooting, this is the third shooting incident at this residence in less than two years,” the sheriff’s office noted.

Deputies searched the home, found illegal narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, then arrested Bagley. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and transported to the Lee County Jail. She has since been released on a $1,000 bond.

Bagley’s son, whose name has not been released, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Lee County Youth Detention Center and is being held until a juvenile court proceeding.

The investigation into who committed Tuesday’s shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215- STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.