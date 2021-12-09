Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bob Dole honored at US Capitol with lying in state ceremony

The longtime public servant will be honored in the Rotunda before his funeral Friday.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nation continues to mourn the loss of Bob Dole this week. The World War II Veteran turned longtime lawmaker died at 98 Sunday. Dole received a hero’s sendoff in the nation’s capital Thursday. Dole was honored with a lying in state at the U.S Capitol, for former colleagues, and the whole country, to pay respects.

Elizabeth Dole watched outside on the Capitol steps as her late husband ascended into eternal lore. Lying in state is an honor reserved for those who gave distinguished service to the country.

“Robert Joseph Dole. He belongs here. In this place. In this temple to liberty and possibilities. Bob Dole loved this Capitol,” said President Joe Biden during a 45 minute ceremony.

President Biden remembered his former Senate colleague, and friend, as members of both parties from both chambers of Congress filled the Capitol rotunda to say goodbye.

Dole joins a short list of prominent Americans to lie in state, including another one of Kansas’ favorite sons, Dole’s hero, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“Through all his decades in public service, Bob Dole knew exactly where he came from. A son of dust bowl hardship, he was laser focused on food security and rural issues,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell recalled working with the man who also once led Senate Republicans. He highlighted Dole’s work for Americans with disabilities as one of his many stamps on the U.S Senate.

Kansas’ current Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) were also present to honor the man who once held the office.

“This is a very special occasion. An honor that does not happen, is not bestowed upon very many people. And Bob Dole is certainly deserving,” said Moran.

“He was respected. Everywhere I go here on Capitol Hill, people stop and tell me how grateful they were to have served with him,” said Marshall.

The week of remembering Bob Dole continues on Friday with a funeral service at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students has crashed in Montgomery County.
MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
A gun was found on the campus of Goodwyn Middle School Wednesday morning, Montgomery Public...
Gun found at Montgomery middle school
Mario Carter's family provided this photo.
Montgomery woman grieves son lost to gun violence
A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies

Latest News

Leaders from Alabama’s counties gathered in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 legislative session...
State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session
State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session
State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session
Longtime Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray, seen here in this file photo remembering his former...
Congresswoman seeks Presidential Medal of Freedom for Fred Gray, 91
Cannabis flower at an Alaskan dispensary.
Montgomery city council approves ordinance for medical cannabis dispensary
Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard announced her campaign for the Alabama governor's race on Dec. 7, 2021.
Blanchard drops Senate bid, enters governor’s race