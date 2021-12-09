Advertise
Crash causing delays, I-65 NB near Fort Deposit

A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Fort Deposit is causing delays for morning commuters.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Fort Deposit is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 142.

Details about the crash are limited but lanes in the area are blocked.

Motorists traveling through this area should take caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

