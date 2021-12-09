Dry today, but rain and storms return this evening thru Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are starting the day off with areas of fog -- some pretty dense -- and colder temperatures in the upper 30s. As the morning progresses, both of those things will change.

Scattered rain and few rumbles of thunder push through this evening and tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ll hit the middle to upper 60s today under mostly cloudy skies. There will be an increasing rain chance after 5 p.m. from the southwest as a warm front begins to push in from that direction. Showers and a rumble of thunder are possible throughout the evening and overnight hours.

The chance of showers and a few storms continues into Friday morning, but overall coverage should drop at least a little bit through the day. Temperatures will be significantly warmer in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain coverage picks back late today and stays in the forecast through Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

If you dodge the showers Friday afternoon, there will be more chances for scattered rain Friday evening and night, but it won’t be widespread. The next high chance of rain and storms will come with a potent cold front on Saturday.

Most everyone will see wet weather on Saturday, but some could see thunderstorms capable of strong to marginally severe wind gusts.

A strong front will bring a round of rain and storms Saturday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Even without any rain or storm activity, Friday will be breezy and Saturday will be windy. Both days will bring sustained winds of 10-20 mph, but Saturday will feature gusts of 20-30 mph while it’s not raining.

Calmer weather will return by sunrise Sunday as the system pushes away, taking the rain and cloud cover with it. High pressure will then anchor itself to our northeast, supporting plenty of sunshine heading through next week.

Total rain between now and Sunday morning will approach -- or even exceed -- an inch in many spots. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will respond nicely by warming from near 60 on Sunday to near 70 by Tuesday.

