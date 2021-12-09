Food for Thought 12/9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Sol Mexican Restaurant (9539 Vaughn Rd.): 100

Hamburger King South (22150 Troy Hwy.): 100

Hole in Wall Coffee Shop (25 Bridge St.): 99

Vintage Cafe Cloverdale (416 Cloverdale Rd.): 99

Vintage Year (405 Cloverdale Rd.): 99

Low Scores

Fuel stop (7249 Troy Hwy.): 88 Priority item: food in the walk-in cooler at improper temperature

American Deli (6611 Atlanta Hwy.): 85 Priority item: rice in cooker/meat in cooler at improper temperature

1048 Jazz & Blues Club (1104 E. Fairview Ave.): 75 Priority items: mold in ice machine; sewage backing up in the restroom



