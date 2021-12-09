Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Food for Thought 12/9

Food for Thought
Food for Thought
By Mark Bullock
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

  • Sol Mexican Restaurant (9539 Vaughn Rd.): 100
  • Hamburger King South (22150 Troy Hwy.): 100
  • Hole in Wall Coffee Shop (25 Bridge St.): 99
  • Vintage Cafe Cloverdale (416 Cloverdale Rd.): 99
  • Vintage Year (405 Cloverdale Rd.): 99

Low Scores

  • Fuel stop (7249 Troy Hwy.): 88
    • Priority item: food in the walk-in cooler at improper temperature
  • American Deli (6611 Atlanta Hwy.): 85
    • Priority item: rice in cooker/meat in cooler at improper temperature
  • 1048 Jazz & Blues Club (1104 E. Fairview Ave.): 75
    • Priority items: mold in ice machine; sewage backing up in the restroom

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students has crashed in Montgomery County.
MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
A gun was found on the campus of Goodwyn Middle School Wednesday morning, Montgomery Public...
Gun found at Montgomery middle school
Mario Carter's family provided this photo.
Montgomery woman grieves son lost to gun violence
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
1 in life-threatening condition after early morning Montgomery crash

Latest News

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 12/2
Food for Thought 12/2
Food for Thought 12/2
Someone knows who this child is and what happened to her. Renderings show what the child may...
Alabama Jane Doe’s identity still a mystery despite leads
12 NEWS DEFENDERS CASE FILES: Opelika Jane Doe
12 NEWS DEFENDERS CASE FILES: Opelika Jane Doe