Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Governor Ivey’s Office offers 10k reward for info on 2018 murder

Police are asking for help solving the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Bozman. (Source: Bozman...
Police are asking for help solving the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Bozman. (Source: Bozman family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The governor’s office has announced a $10,000 award to help solve the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Deion Bozman.

Bozman was shot and killed while driving on the interstate on October 10, 2018.

The Homewood Police Department, Bozman’s family and Crime Stoppers have been working for years to figure out who is responsible.

“A lot of days, me, my mom, and my sister - we don’t want to get up,” Daun Bozman, Cameron’s mother said in a 2019 interview.

“People talk. Maybe somebody guilty of committing the crime has been talking to somebody, could help me go in a different direction or correct direction in the case,” Sgt. Trent Peoples with the Homewood Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homewood PD at 205-332-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students has crashed in Montgomery County.
MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
A gun was found on the campus of Goodwyn Middle School Wednesday morning, Montgomery Public...
Gun found at Montgomery middle school
Mario Carter's family provided this photo.
Montgomery woman grieves son lost to gun violence
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
1 in life-threatening condition after early morning Montgomery crash

Latest News

The Rundown
The Rundown: Holiday events Dec. 10 - Dec. 12
A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
Campaign underway to give more foster children a ‘Home for the Holidays’
Campaign underway to give more foster children a ‘Home for the Holidays’
Tickets and times are available on the Alabama Shakespeare Festival website.
Indoor, in-person productions return to Alabama Shakespeare Festival